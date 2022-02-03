Markets
NOV

National Oilwell Varco Inc. Q4 Loss Decreases

Contributor
RTTNews.com RTTNews
Published

(RTTNews) - National Oilwell Varco Inc. (NOV) revealed Loss for fourth quarter that decreased from last year

The company's bottom line totaled -$40 million, or -$0.10 per share. This compares with -$347 million, or -$0.90 per share, in last year's fourth quarter.

The company's revenue for the quarter rose 114185.7% to $1.52 billion from $1.33 million last year.

National Oilwell Varco Inc. earnings at a glance (GAAP) :

-Earnings (Q4): -$40 Mln. vs. -$347 Mln. last year. -EPS (Q4): -$0.10 vs. -$0.90 last year. -Revenue (Q4): $1.52 Bln vs. $1.33 Mln last year.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

In This Story

NOV

Latest Markets Videos

See more videos

RTTNews

Founded in the late 1990s by Andrew Mariathasan in New York, with the goal of covering Wall Street for a new generation of investors, RTTNews has expanded steadily over the years to become a trusted provider of content for a wide array of subjects across several platforms. RTT's Financial Newswire is relied upon by some of the world's largest financial institutions, including banks, brokerages, trading platforms and financial exchanges.

Learn More

Explore Markets

Explore

Most Popular