National Oilwell Varco Inc. Q4 Loss Decreases

(RTTNews) - National Oilwell Varco Inc. (NOV) revealed Loss for fourth quarter that decreased from last year

The company's bottom line totaled -$40 million, or -$0.10 per share. This compares with -$347 million, or -$0.90 per share, in last year's fourth quarter.

The company's revenue for the quarter rose 114185.7% to $1.52 billion from $1.33 million last year.

National Oilwell Varco Inc. earnings at a glance (GAAP) :

-Earnings (Q4): -$40 Mln. vs. -$347 Mln. last year. -EPS (Q4): -$0.10 vs. -$0.90 last year. -Revenue (Q4): $1.52 Bln vs. $1.33 Mln last year.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.