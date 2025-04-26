NATIONAL OILWELL VARCO Earnings Preview: Recent $NOV Insider Trading, Hedge Fund Activity, and More

NATIONAL OILWELL VARCO ($NOV) is expected to release its quarterly earnings data on Monday, April 28th after market close, per Finnhub. Analysts are expecting revenue of $2,122,721,938 and earnings of $0.26 per share.

NATIONAL OILWELL VARCO Insider Trading Activity

NATIONAL OILWELL VARCO insiders have traded $NOV stock on the open market 8 times in the past 6 months. Of those trades, 0 have been purchases and 8 have been sales.

Here’s a breakdown of recent trading of $NOV stock by insiders over the last 6 months:

JOSEPH W ROVIG (President - Energy Equipment) sold 73,256 shares for an estimated $1,201,076

CHRISTY LYNN NOVAK (VP, Corp. Controller, CAO) has made 0 purchases and 2 sales selling 40,953 shares for an estimated $673,250 .

. CRAIG L. WEINSTOCK (Sr. VP. & Gen. Counsel) has made 0 purchases and 2 sales selling 30,481 shares for an estimated $501,597 .

. SCOTT B. LIVINGSTON (See Remarks) has made 0 purchases and 2 sales selling 29,410 shares for an estimated $485,085 .

. DAVID D HARRISON sold 1,784 shares for an estimated $28,722

NATIONAL OILWELL VARCO Hedge Fund Activity

We have seen 211 institutional investors add shares of NATIONAL OILWELL VARCO stock to their portfolio, and 218 decrease their positions in their most recent quarter.

Here are some of the largest recent moves:

NATIONAL OILWELL VARCO Analyst Ratings

Wall Street analysts have issued reports on $NOV in the last several months. We have seen 1 firms issue buy ratings on the stock, and 2 firms issue sell ratings.

Here are some recent analyst ratings:

RBC Capital issued a "Outperform" rating on 03/24/2025

Barclays issued a "Underweight" rating on 12/18/2024

Goldman Sachs issued a "Sell" rating on 12/12/2024

NATIONAL OILWELL VARCO Price Targets

Multiple analysts have issued price targets for $NOV recently. We have seen 3 analysts offer price targets for $NOV in the last 6 months, with a median target of $22.0.

Here are some recent targets:

Stephen Gengaro from Stifel Nicolaus set a target price of $23.0 on 04/15/2025

on 04/15/2025 Keith Mackey from RBC Capital set a target price of $22.0 on 03/24/2025

on 03/24/2025 David Anderson from Barclays set a target price of $12.0 on 12/18/2024

This article is not financial advice. See Quiver Quantitative's disclaimers for more information. Note that there may be inaccuracies due to mistakes in ticker-mapping, and other anomalies.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.