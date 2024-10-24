National Oilwell options imply 4.3% move in share price post-earnings

Pre-earnings options volume in National Oilwell is normal with calls leading puts 7:3. Implied volatility suggests the market is anticipating a move near 4.3%, or 65c, after results are released. Median move over the past eight quarters is 3.6%.
