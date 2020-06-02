National Instruments To Acquire OptimalPlus - Quick Facts

(RTTNews) - National Instruments Corp. (NATI) has agreed to acquire OptimalPlus Ltd., a global provider of data analytics software for the semiconductor, automotive and electronics industries. OptimalPlus headquarters and R&D are in Israel with offices in Asia, Europe, and the United States. The deal is valued at $365 million and anticipated to close in early third quarter. National Instruments plans to fund the deal through a combination of cash on hand and debt.

"The addition of OptimalPlus' data analytics capabilities will enable us to accelerate our growth strategy by increasing enterprise-level value for shared customers in the semiconductor and automotive industries," said Eric Starkloff, NI CEO.

