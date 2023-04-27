National Instruments Q1 Net Income Rises; Revenue Up 13%

(RTTNews) - National Instruments Corp. (NATI) reported that its first-quarter GAAP net income increased to $47 million, with earnings per share of $0.35 from $25.2 million or $0.19 per share, prior year. Non-GAAP net income was $83 million, with non-GAAP EPS of $0.62 compared to $54.3 million or $0.41, previous year. On average, four analysts polled by Thomson Reuters expected the company to report profit per share of $0.54, for the quarter. Analysts' estimates typically exclude special items.

First quarter revenue was $437 million, up 13 percent year-over-year. Analysts on average had estimated $429.46 million in revenue.

For more earnings news, earnings calendar, and earnings for stocks, visit rttnews.com.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.