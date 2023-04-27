News & Insights

National Instruments Q1 Net Income Rises; Revenue Up 13%

(RTTNews) - National Instruments Corp. (NATI) reported that its first-quarter GAAP net income increased to $47 million, with earnings per share of $0.35 from $25.2 million or $0.19 per share, prior year. Non-GAAP net income was $83 million, with non-GAAP EPS of $0.62 compared to $54.3 million or $0.41, previous year. On average, four analysts polled by Thomson Reuters expected the company to report profit per share of $0.54, for the quarter. Analysts' estimates typically exclude special items.

First quarter revenue was $437 million, up 13 percent year-over-year. Analysts on average had estimated $429.46 million in revenue.

