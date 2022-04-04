National Instruments (NATI) Shares Cross Above 200 DMA

In trading on Monday, shares of National Instruments Corp. (Symbol: NATI) crossed above their 200 day moving average of $41.62, changing hands as high as $41.77 per share. National Instruments Corp. shares are currently trading up about 0.8% on the day. The chart below shows the one year performance of NATI shares, versus its 200 day moving average:

Looking at the chart above, NATI's low point in its 52 week range is $36.67 per share, with $46.42 as the 52 week high point — that compares with a last trade of $41.94.

