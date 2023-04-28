National Instruments (NATI) Declares $0.28 Dividend

National Instruments said on April 27, 2023 that its board of directors declared a regular quarterly dividend of $0.28 per share ($1.12 annualized). Previously, the company paid $0.28 per share.

Shares must be purchased before the ex-div date of May 8, 2023 to qualify for the dividend. Shareholders of record as of May 9, 2023 will receive the payment on May 31, 2023.

At the current share price of $58.11 / share, the stock's dividend yield is 1.93%.

Looking back five years and taking a sample every week, the average dividend yield has been 2.53%, the lowest has been 1.85%, and the highest has been 4.00%. The standard deviation of yields is 0.38 (n=236).

The current dividend yield is 1.59 standard deviations below the historical average.

Additionally, the company's dividend payout ratio is 0.91. The payout ratio tells us how much of a company's income is paid out in dividends. A payout ratio of one (1.0) means 100% of the company's income is paid in a dividend. A payout ratio greater than one means the company is dipping into savings in order to maintain its dividend - not a healthy situation. Companies with few growth prospects are expected to pay out most of their income in dividends, which typically means a payout ratio between 0.5 and 1.0. Companies with good growth prospects are expected to retain some earnings in order to invest in those growth prospects, which translates to a payout ratio of zero to 0.5.

The company's 3-Year dividend growth rate is 0.08%, demonstrating that it has increased its dividend over time.

Learn to Harvest Dividends



Buy Stock. Capture Dividend. Sell Stock. Repeat. This is the essence of dividend harvesting and you can do it easily with Fintel's Dividend Capture Calendar.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 784 funds or institutions reporting positions in National Instruments. This is an increase of 26 owner(s) or 3.43% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to NATI is 0.23%, a decrease of 0.72%. Total shares owned by institutions decreased in the last three months by 2.43% to 146,244K shares. The put/call ratio of NATI is 0.94, indicating a bullish outlook.

Analyst Price Forecast Suggests 5.32% Upside

As of April 25, 2023, the average one-year price target for National Instruments is 61.20. The forecasts range from a low of 60.60 to a high of $63.00. The average price target represents an increase of 5.32% from its latest reported closing price of 58.11.

See our leaderboard of companies with the largest price target upside.

The projected annual revenue for National Instruments is 1,812MM, an increase of 6.06%. The projected annual non-GAAP EPS is 2.46.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

Janus Henderson Group holds 8,885K shares representing 6.76% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 8,831K shares, representing an increase of 0.61%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in NATI by 6.21% over the last quarter.

T. Rowe Price Investment Management holds 8,098K shares representing 6.16% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 8,974K shares, representing a decrease of 10.82%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in NATI by 15.26% over the last quarter.

JAENX - Janus Henderson Enterprise Fund Class T holds 5,781K shares representing 4.40% ownership of the company. No change in the last quarter.

Amundi holds 5,438K shares representing 4.14% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 5,282K shares, representing an increase of 2.88%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in NATI by 8.90% over the last quarter.

IJH - iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF holds 4,032K shares representing 3.07% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 3,867K shares, representing an increase of 4.11%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in NATI by 11.01% over the last quarter.

National Instruments Background Information

(This description is provided by the company.)

At NI, it brings together the people, ideas and technology so forward thinkers and creative problem solvers can take on humanity’s biggest challenges. From data and automation to research and validation, it provides the tailored, software-connected systems engineers and enterprises need to Engineer Ambitiously™ every day.

This story originally appeared on Fintel.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.