National Instruments' (NASDAQ:NATI) Returns On Capital Not Reflecting Well On The Business

What trends should we look for it we want to identify stocks that can multiply in value over the long term? Firstly, we'll want to see a proven return on capital employed (ROCE) that is increasing, and secondly, an expanding base of capital employed. If you see this, it typically means it's a company with a great business model and plenty of profitable reinvestment opportunities. However, after investigating National Instruments (NASDAQ:NATI), we don't think it's current trends fit the mold of a multi-bagger.

What is Return On Capital Employed (ROCE)?

If you haven't worked with ROCE before, it measures the 'return' (pre-tax profit) a company generates from capital employed in its business. The formula for this calculation on National Instruments is:

Return on Capital Employed = Earnings Before Interest and Tax (EBIT) ÷ (Total Assets - Current Liabilities)

0.067 = US$99m ÷ (US$1.8b - US$339m) (Based on the trailing twelve months to March 2021).

So, National Instruments has an ROCE of 6.7%. In absolute terms, that's a low return and it also under-performs the Electronic industry average of 10%.

NasdaqGS:NATI Return on Capital Employed June 2nd 2021

So How Is National Instruments' ROCE Trending?

In terms of National Instruments' historical ROCE movements, the trend isn't fantastic. Over the last five years, returns on capital have decreased to 6.7% from 11% five years ago. Meanwhile, the business is utilizing more capital but this hasn't moved the needle much in terms of sales in the past 12 months, so this could reflect longer term investments. It may take some time before the company starts to see any change in earnings from these investments.

The Bottom Line On National Instruments' ROCE

In summary, National Instruments is reinvesting funds back into the business for growth but unfortunately it looks like sales haven't increased much just yet. Since the stock has gained an impressive 59% over the last five years, investors must think there's better things to come. However, unless these underlying trends turn more positive, we wouldn't get our hopes up too high.

