National Instruments Initiates Review, Evaluation Of Strategic Option

(RTTNews) - National Instruments Corp. (NATI) Thursday announced the initiation of a review and evaluation of strategic options with the intent to unlock and maximize shareholder value.

The comprehensive review will include solicitation of interest from potential acquirers and other transaction partners and a few of them have already approached the company.

The Company also announced that its Board has approved the adoption of rights plan and authorized a dividend distribution of one right for each outstanding share of common stock. The Rights Plan will expire on January 12, 2024.

