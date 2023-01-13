Markets
NATI

National Instruments Initiates Review, Evaluation Of Strategic Option

January 13, 2023 — 09:31 am EST

Written by RTTNews.com for RTTNews ->

(RTTNews) - National Instruments Corp. (NATI) Thursday announced the initiation of a review and evaluation of strategic options with the intent to unlock and maximize shareholder value.

The comprehensive review will include solicitation of interest from potential acquirers and other transaction partners and a few of them have already approached the company.

The Company also announced that its Board has approved the adoption of rights plan and authorized a dividend distribution of one right for each outstanding share of common stock. The Rights Plan will expire on January 12, 2024.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Tags
Markets
RTTNews
Founded in the late 1990s by Andrew Mariathasan in New York, with the goal of covering Wall Street for a new generation of investors, RTTNews has expanded steadily over the years to become a trusted provider of content for a wide array of subjects across several platforms. RTT's Financial Newswire is relied upon by some of the world's largest financial institutions, including banks, brokerages, trading platforms and financial exchanges.
More articles by this source ->

Stocks mentioned

NATI

More Related Articles

Sign up for Smart Investing to get the latest news, strategies and tips to help you invest smarter.