National Instruments Corporation's (NASDAQ:NATI) latest 6.1% decline adds to one-year losses, institutional investors may consider drastic measures

If you want to know who really controls National Instruments Corporation (NASDAQ:NATI), then you'll have to look at the makeup of its share registry. With 84% stake, institutions possess the maximum shares in the company. That is, the group stands to benefit the most if the stock rises (or lose the most if there is a downturn).

And so it follows that institutional investors was the group most impacted after the company's market cap fell to US$5.1b last week after a 6.1% drop in the share price. The recent loss, which adds to a one-year loss of 6.2% for stockholders, may not sit well with this group of investors. Also referred to as "smart money", institutions have a lot of sway over how a stock's price moves. As a result, if the decline continues, institutional investors may be pressured to sell National Instruments which might hurt individual investors.

Let's delve deeper into each type of owner of National Instruments, beginning with the chart below. NasdaqGS:NATI Ownership Breakdown September 5th 2022

What Does The Institutional Ownership Tell Us About National Instruments?

Institutional investors commonly compare their own returns to the returns of a commonly followed index. So they generally do consider buying larger companies that are included in the relevant benchmark index.

We can see that National Instruments does have institutional investors; and they hold a good portion of the company's stock. This suggests some credibility amongst professional investors. But we can't rely on that fact alone since institutions make bad investments sometimes, just like everyone does. If multiple institutions change their view on a stock at the same time, you could see the share price drop fast. It's therefore worth looking at National Instruments' earnings history below. Of course, the future is what really matters. NasdaqGS:NATI Earnings and Revenue Growth September 5th 2022

Institutional investors own over 50% of the company, so together than can probably strongly influence board decisions. National Instruments is not owned by hedge funds. The Vanguard Group, Inc. is currently the largest shareholder, with 9.7% of shares outstanding. With 8.5% and 6.8% of the shares outstanding respectively, BlackRock, Inc. and Janus Henderson Group plc are the second and third largest shareholders.

After doing some more digging, we found that the top 13 have the combined ownership of 50% in the company, suggesting that no single shareholder has significant control over the company.

While studying institutional ownership for a company can add value to your research, it is also a good practice to research analyst recommendations to get a deeper understand of a stock's expected performance. There are plenty of analysts covering the stock, so it might be worth seeing what they are forecasting, too.

Insider Ownership Of National Instruments

The definition of an insider can differ slightly between different countries, but members of the board of directors always count. Company management run the business, but the CEO will answer to the board, even if he or she is a member of it.

Most consider insider ownership a positive because it can indicate the board is well aligned with other shareholders. However, on some occasions too much power is concentrated within this group.

Our most recent data indicates that insiders own less than 1% of National Instruments Corporation. It is a pretty big company, so it would be possible for board members to own a meaningful interest in the company, without owning much of a proportional interest. In this case, they own around US$41m worth of shares (at current prices). It is good to see board members owning shares, but it might be worth checking if those insiders have been buying.

General Public Ownership

The general public, who are usually individual investors, hold a 16% stake in National Instruments. This size of ownership, while considerable, may not be enough to change company policy if the decision is not in sync with other large shareholders.

Next Steps:

While it is well worth considering the different groups that own a company, there are other factors that are even more important. For instance, we've identified 2 warning signs for National Instruments (1 makes us a bit uncomfortable) that you should be aware of.

Ultimately the future is most important. You can access this free report on analyst forecasts for the company.

NB: Figures in this article are calculated using data from the last twelve months, which refer to the 12-month period ending on the last date of the month the financial statement is dated. This may not be consistent with full year annual report figures.

