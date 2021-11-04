National Instruments Corporation (NATI) Ex-Dividend Date Scheduled for November 05, 2021

National Instruments Corporation (NATI) will begin trading ex-dividend on November 05, 2021. A cash dividend payment of $0.27 per share is scheduled to be paid on November 29, 2021. Shareholders who purchased NATI prior to the ex-dividend date are eligible for the cash dividend payment. This marks the 4th quarter that NATI has paid the same dividend. At the current stock price of $43.12, the dividend yield is 2.5%.

The previous trading day's last sale of NATI was $43.12, representing a -9.03% decrease from the 52 week high of $47.40 and a 33.42% increase over the 52 week low of $32.32.

NATI is a part of the Technology sector, which includes companies such as Microsoft Corporation (MSFT) and Adobe Inc. (ADBE). NATI's current earnings per share, an indicator of a company's profitability, is $.4. Zacks Investment Research reports NATI's forecasted earnings growth in 2021 as 52.5%, compared to an industry average of 23.9%.

For more information on the declaration, record and payment dates, visit the nati Dividend History page.

Interested in gaining exposure to NATI through an Exchange Traded Fund [ETF]?

The following ETF(s) have NATI as a top-10 holding:

Syntax Stratified MidCap ETF (SMDY).

The top-performing ETF of this group is SMDY with an increase of 3.52% over the last 100 days. It also has the highest percent weighting of NATI at 0.75%.

