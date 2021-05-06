National Instruments Corporation (NATI) Ex-Dividend Date Scheduled for May 07, 2021

National Instruments Corporation (NATI) will begin trading ex-dividend on May 07, 2021. A cash dividend payment of $0.27 per share is scheduled to be paid on June 01, 2021. Shareholders who purchased NATI prior to the ex-dividend date are eligible for the cash dividend payment. This represents an 3.85% increase over prior dividend payment. At the current stock price of $39.7, the dividend yield is 2.72%.

The previous trading day's last sale of NATI was $39.7, representing a -16.24% decrease from the 52 week high of $47.40 and a 30.51% increase over the 52 week low of $30.42.

NATI is a part of the Technology sector, which includes companies such as Microsoft Corporation (MSFT) and Adobe Inc. (ADBE). NATI's current earnings per share, an indicator of a company's profitability, is $.11. Zacks Investment Research reports NATI's forecasted earnings growth in 2021 as 16.25%, compared to an industry average of 23%.

For more information on the declaration, record and payment dates, visit the NATI Dividend History page. Our Dividend Calendar has the full list of stocks that have an ex-dividend today.

Interested in gaining exposure to NATI through an Exchange Traded Fund [ETF]?

The following ETF(s) have NATI as a top-10 holding:

Syntax Stratified MidCap ETF (SMDY).

The top-performing ETF of this group is SMDY with an increase of 21.1% over the last 100 days. It also has the highest percent weighting of NATI at 0.82%.

