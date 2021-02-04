National Instruments Corporation (NATI) Ex-Dividend Date Scheduled for February 05, 2021

National Instruments Corporation (NATI) will begin trading ex-dividend on February 05, 2021. A cash dividend payment of $0.27 per share is scheduled to be paid on March 01, 2021. Shareholders who purchased NATI prior to the ex-dividend date are eligible for the cash dividend payment. This represents an 3.85% increase over prior dividend payment.

The previous trading day's last sale of NATI was $41.66, representing a -12.11% decrease from the 52 week high of $47.40 and a 104.02% increase over the 52 week low of $20.42.

NATI is a part of the Technology sector, which includes companies such as Microsoft Corporation (MSFT) and Adobe Inc. (ADBE). NATI's current earnings per share, an indicator of a company's profitability, is $1.09. Zacks Investment Research reports NATI's forecasted earnings growth in 2021 as 33.12%, compared to an industry average of -6.4%.

For more information on the declaration, record and payment dates, visit the NATI Dividend History page. Our Dividend Calendar has the full list of stocks that have an ex-dividend today.

