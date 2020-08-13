National Instruments Corporation (NATI) Ex-Dividend Date Scheduled for August 14, 2020

National Instruments Corporation (NATI) will begin trading ex-dividend on August 14, 2020. A cash dividend payment of $0.26 per share is scheduled to be paid on September 08, 2020. Shareholders who purchased NATI prior to the ex-dividend date are eligible for the cash dividend payment. This marks the 3rd quarter that NATI has paid the same dividend. At the current stock price of $35.99, the dividend yield is 2.89%.

The previous trading day's last sale of NATI was $35.99, representing a -24.85% decrease from the 52 week high of $47.89 and a 76.25% increase over the 52 week low of $20.42.

NATI is a part of the Technology sector, which includes companies such as Microsoft Corporation (MSFT) and Adobe Inc. (ADBE). NATI's current earnings per share, an indicator of a company's profitability, is $1.93. Zacks Investment Research reports NATI's forecasted earnings growth in 2020 as -45.8%, compared to an industry average of -18.6%.

For more information on the declaration, record and payment dates, visit the NATI Dividend History page.

