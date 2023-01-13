Markets
National Instruments Climbs 17% After Announcing Strategic Options, Rights Plan

January 13, 2023 — 10:22 am EST

(RTTNews) - National Instruments Corp. (NATI) Shares are gaining more than 17 percent on Friday morning trade after announcing the initiation of a review and evaluation of strategic options.

The company plans to solicit interest from potential acquirers and other transaction partners as part of the strategic options.

The Board has approved the adoption of a short-term rights plan and authorized a dividend distribution of one right for each outstanding share of common stock.

Currently, shares are at $47.19, up 17.48 percent from the previous close of 40.17, up 1,981,766.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

