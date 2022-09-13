Markets
National Instruments CFO Karen Rapp Plans To Retire In May 2023

(RTTNews) - National Instruments Corp. (NATI) announced Tuesday that Karen Rapp, NI's Executive Vice President and Chief Financial Officer, has announced her plans to retire in May 2023.

The company is conducting an external search for its new CFO. Rapp is expected to remain in her current role until a successor is in place. She will then shift to a temporary advisory role to ensure a smooth transition.

President and Chief Executive Officer Eric Starkloff said, "Karen has played an instrumental role in transforming our company and our financial results since joining in 2017. Her leadership, commitment and expertise have greatly contributed to our success..."

