National Instruments Breaks Below 200-Day Moving Average - Notable for NATI

In trading on Monday, shares of National Instruments Corp. (Symbol: NATI) crossed below their 200 day moving average of $37.68, changing hands as low as $36.87 per share. National Instruments Corp. shares are currently trading off about 2.8% on the day. The chart below shows the one year performance of NATI shares, versus its 200 day moving average:

Looking at the chart above, NATI's low point in its 52 week range is $29.81 per share, with $44.44 as the 52 week high point — that compares with a last trade of $37.06.

