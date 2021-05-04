National Instruments Acquires MonoDrive From Ansys - Quick Facts

(RTTNews) - National Instruments Corp. (NATI) has acquired monoDrive, Ansys' physics-based sensor simulation solutions. NI also announced a strategic collaboration with Ansys.

NI said it will leverage monoDrive's expertise in signal processing and advanced simulation to help customers accelerate the delivery of advanced driver-assistance systems through high fidelity driving environments capable of modeling numerous sensors and thousands of real-time scenarios.

Matt Zack, VP Corporate Development and Global Partnerships at Ansys, said: "Combining Ansys' physics-based sensor simulation solutions with NI's driving simulation and testing infrastructure will enable mutual customers to more quickly develop safer ADAS technology."

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.