National HealthCare Q3 Profit, Revenue Improve

(RTTNews) - National HealthCare Corporation (NHC), a provider of senior healthcare services, Friday reported net income of $42.79 million or $2.73 per share for the third quarter, higher than $10.39 million or $0.68 per share in the same quarter a year ago.

Excluding one-time items, earnings were $19.91 million or $1.27 per share, up from $13.25 million or $0.86 per share last year.

Operating revenues and grant income grew to $340.19 million form $288.49 million in the previous year.

