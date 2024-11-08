News & Insights

National HealthCare Q3 Profit, Revenue Improve

November 08, 2024 — 06:22 am EST

Written by RTTNews.com for RTTNews ->

(RTTNews) - National HealthCare Corporation (NHC), a provider of senior healthcare services, Friday reported net income of $42.79 million or $2.73 per share for the third quarter, higher than $10.39 million or $0.68 per share in the same quarter a year ago.

Excluding one-time items, earnings were $19.91 million or $1.27 per share, up from $13.25 million or $0.86 per share last year.

Operating revenues and grant income grew to $340.19 million form $288.49 million in the previous year.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

