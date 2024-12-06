National Healthcare Properties Plans Public Listing Amid Growth

Don't Miss our Black Friday Offers:

National Healthcare Properties ( (HLTC) ) has provided an update.

National Healthcare Properties, Inc. (NHP) showcases a diverse and high-quality portfolio with strategic leasing and disposition initiatives. The company reported significant financial improvements, including a 26.4% year-over-year increase in AFFO and a 23.3% rise in Same Store Cash NOI. NHP recently internalized its management, realizing over $25 million in annual savings, and is preparing for a public listing to enhance marketability and growth prospects. With a robust strategy and improved performance metrics, NHP is well-positioned in the healthcare real estate investment trust (REIT) sector.

