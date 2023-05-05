National Healthcare (NHC) Declares $0.59 Dividend

National Healthcare said on May 4, 2023 that its board of directors declared a regular quarterly dividend of $0.59 per share ($2.36 annualized). Previously, the company paid $0.57 per share.

Shares must be purchased before the ex-div date of June 29, 2023 to qualify for the dividend. Shareholders of record as of June 30, 2023 will receive the payment on July 31, 2023.

At the current share price of $57.07 / share, the stock's dividend yield is 4.14%.

Looking back five years and taking a sample every week, the average dividend yield has been 3.00%, the lowest has been 2.38%, and the highest has been 4.35%. The standard deviation of yields is 0.44 (n=234).

The current dividend yield is 2.59 standard deviations above the historical average.

Additionally, the company's dividend payout ratio is 1.86. The payout ratio tells us how much of a company's income is paid out in dividends. A payout ratio of one (1.0) means 100% of the company's income is paid in a dividend. A payout ratio greater than one means the company is dipping into savings in order to maintain its dividend - not a healthy situation. Companies with few growth prospects are expected to pay out most of their income in dividends, which typically means a payout ratio between 0.5 and 1.0. Companies with good growth prospects are expected to retain some earnings in order to invest in those growth prospects, which translates to a payout ratio of zero to 0.5.

The company's 3-Year dividend growth rate is 0.10%, demonstrating that it has increased its dividend over time.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 344 funds or institutions reporting positions in National Healthcare. This is a decrease of 6 owner(s) or 1.71% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to NHC is 0.11%, an increase of 13.72%. Total shares owned by institutions increased in the last three months by 0.46% to 8,308K shares. The put/call ratio of NHC is 1.22, indicating a bearish outlook.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

Invesco holds 478K shares representing 3.11% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 314K shares, representing an increase of 34.20%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in NHC by 29.92% over the last quarter.

Renaissance Technologies holds 467K shares representing 3.04% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 503K shares, representing a decrease of 7.76%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in NHC by 15.69% over the last quarter.

PEY - Invesco High Yield Equity Dividend Achievers ETF holds 466K shares representing 3.03% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 298K shares, representing an increase of 35.99%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in NHC by 31.39% over the last quarter.

VTSMX - Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund Investor Shares holds 410K shares representing 2.67% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 408K shares, representing an increase of 0.49%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in NHC by 12.82% over the last quarter.

NAESX - Vanguard Small-Cap Index Fund Investor Shares holds 336K shares representing 2.19% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 354K shares, representing a decrease of 5.44%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in NHC by 17.52% over the last quarter.

National Healthcare Background Information

(This description is provided by the company.)

NHC affiliates operate for themselves and third parties 75 skilled nursing facilities with 9,433 beds. NHC affiliates also operate 24 assisted living communities, five independent living communities, one behavioral health hospital, and 35 homecare programs. NHC's other services include Alzheimer's and memory care units, hospice services, pharmacy services, a rehabilitation services company, and providing management and accounting services to third party post-acute operators.

