News & Insights

Stocks

National Healthcare Expands with Multi-State Acquisition Deal

May 31, 2024 — 06:04 pm EDT

Written by TipRanks Newsdesk for TipRanks ->

National Healthcare (NHC) has issued an update.

National HealthCare Corporation is set to acquire a portfolio of fourteen skilled nursing facilities and a long-term care pharmacy from White Oak, with facilities spanning North Carolina and South Carolina for $221.4 million, subject to adjustments. The deal, expected to close in Q3 2024, includes employment offers to existing White Oak staff and retention of the White Oak brand. The agreement is contingent on meeting customary conditions, including the necessary government authorizations.

For a thorough assessment of NHC stock, go to TipRanks’ Stock Analysis page.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Tags

Stocks
TipRanks
TipRanks is the most comprehensive data set of sell side analysts and hedge fund managers. TipRanks' multi-award winning platform ranks financial experts based on measured performance and the accuracy of their predictions so investors know who to trust when making investment decisions.
More articles by this source ->

Stocks mentioned

NHC

More Related Articles

Info icon

This data feed is not available at this time.

Sign up for the TradeTalks newsletter to receive your weekly dose of trading news, trends and education. Delivered Wednesdays.