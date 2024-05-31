National Healthcare Expands with Multi-State Acquisition Deal

National Healthcare (NHC) has issued an update.

National HealthCare Corporation is set to acquire a portfolio of fourteen skilled nursing facilities and a long-term care pharmacy from White Oak, with facilities spanning North Carolina and South Carolina for $221.4 million, subject to adjustments. The deal, expected to close in Q3 2024, includes employment offers to existing White Oak staff and retention of the White Oak brand. The agreement is contingent on meeting customary conditions, including the necessary government authorizations.

