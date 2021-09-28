National HealthCare Corporation (NHC) Ex-Dividend Date Scheduled for September 29, 2021

National HealthCare Corporation (NHC) will begin trading ex-dividend on September 29, 2021. A cash dividend payment of $0.52 per share is scheduled to be paid on November 01, 2021. Shareholders who purchased NHC prior to the ex-dividend date are eligible for the cash dividend payment. This marks the 10th quarter that NHC has paid the same dividend. At the current stock price of $70.75, the dividend yield is 2.94%.

The previous trading day's last sale of NHC was $70.75, representing a -11.26% decrease from the 52 week high of $79.73 and a 18.25% increase over the 52 week low of $59.83.

NHC is a part of the Health Care sector, which includes companies such as HCA Healthcare, Inc. (HCA) and Universal Health Services, Inc. (UHS). NHC's current earnings per share, an indicator of a company's profitability, is $10.81.

