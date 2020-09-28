Dividends
NHC

National HealthCare Corporation (NHC) Ex-Dividend Date Scheduled for September 29, 2020

Contributor
Nasdaq.com
Published

National HealthCare Corporation (NHC) will begin trading ex-dividend on September 29, 2020. A cash dividend payment of $0.52 per share is scheduled to be paid on November 02, 2020. Shareholders who purchased NHC prior to the ex-dividend date are eligible for the cash dividend payment. This marks the 6th quarter that NHC has paid the same dividend. At the current stock price of $62.02, the dividend yield is 3.35%.

The previous trading day's last sale of NHC was $62.02, representing a -30.4% decrease from the 52 week high of $89.11 and a 10.99% increase over the 52 week low of $55.88.

NHC is a part of the Health Care sector, which includes companies such as HCA Healthcare, Inc. (HCA) and Universal Health Services, Inc. (UHS). NHC's current earnings per share, an indicator of a company's profitability, is $2.24.

For more information on the declaration, record and payment dates, visit the NHC Dividend History page. Our Dividend Calendar has the full list of stocks that have an ex-dividend today.

Interested in gaining exposure to NHC through an Exchange Traded Fund [ETF]?
The following ETF(s) have NHC as a top-10 holding:

  • First Trust Small Cap US Equity Select ETF (RNSC)
  • VictoryShares US Small Cap High Div Volatility Wtd ETF (CSB).

The top-performing ETF of this group is RNSC with an increase of 15.71% over the last 100 days. It also has the highest percent weighting of NHC at 2.21%.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

In This Story

NHC

Explore Dividends

Explore

Most Popular