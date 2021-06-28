National HealthCare Corporation (NHC) Ex-Dividend Date Scheduled for June 29, 2021

National HealthCare Corporation (NHC) will begin trading ex-dividend on June 29, 2021. A cash dividend payment of $0.52 per share is scheduled to be paid on August 02, 2021. Shareholders who purchased NHC prior to the ex-dividend date are eligible for the cash dividend payment. This marks the 9th quarter that NHC has paid the same dividend. At the current stock price of $69.95, the dividend yield is 2.97%.

The previous trading day's last sale of NHC was $69.95, representing a -12.27% decrease from the 52 week high of $79.73 and a 21.34% increase over the 52 week low of $57.65.

NHC is a part of the Health Care sector, which includes companies such as HCA Healthcare, Inc. (HCA) and Universal Health Services, Inc. (UHS). NHC's current earnings per share, an indicator of a company's profitability, is $5.85.

For more information on the declaration, record and payment dates, visit the NHC Dividend History page. Our Dividend Calendar has the full list of stocks that have an ex-dividend today.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.