National HealthCare Corporation (NHC) Ex-Dividend Date Scheduled for December 30, 2021

National HealthCare Corporation (NHC) will begin trading ex-dividend on December 30, 2021. A cash dividend payment of $0.55 per share is scheduled to be paid on February 01, 2022. Shareholders who purchased NHC prior to the ex-dividend date are eligible for the cash dividend payment. This represents an 5.77% increase over prior dividend payment. At the current stock price of $68.4, the dividend yield is 3.22%.

The previous trading day's last sale of NHC was $68.4, representing a -14.21% decrease from the 52 week high of $79.73 and a 9.33% increase over the 52 week low of $62.57.

NHC is a part of the Health Care sector, which includes companies such as HCA Healthcare, Inc. (HCA) and Universal Health Services, Inc. (UHS). NHC's current earnings per share, an indicator of a company's profitability, is $9.75.

For more information on the declaration, record and payment dates, visit the nhc Dividend History page.

