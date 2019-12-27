National HealthCare Corporation (NHC) Ex-Dividend Date Scheduled for December 30, 2019

National HealthCare Corporation (NHC) will begin trading ex-dividend on December 30, 2019. A cash dividend payment of $0.52 per share is scheduled to be paid on February 03, 2020. Shareholders who purchased NHC prior to the ex-dividend date are eligible for the cash dividend payment. This marks the 3rd quarter that NHC has paid the same dividend. At the current stock price of $84.48, the dividend yield is 2.46%.

The previous trading day's last sale of NHC was $84.48, representing a -5.66% decrease from the 52 week high of $89.55 and a 19.17% increase over the 52 week low of $70.89.

NHC is a part of the Health Care sector, which includes companies such as HCA Healthcare, Inc. (HCA) and Universal Health Services, Inc. (UHS). NHC's current earnings per share, an indicator of a company's profitability, is $4.74.

For more information on the declaration, record and payment dates, visit the NHC Dividend History page. Our Dividend Calendar has the full list of stocks that have an ex-dividend today.

Interested in gaining exposure to NHC through an Exchange Traded Fund [ETF]?

The following ETF(s) have NHC as a top-10 holding:

First Trust Small Cap US Equity Select ETF (RNSC)

VictoryShares US Small Cap High Div Volatility Wtd ETF (CSB).

The top-performing ETF of this group is CSB with an increase of 12.03% over the last 100 days. RNSC has the highest percent weighting of NHC at 1.8%.

