National HealthCare Corp. Reports Rise In Q1 Profit

(RTTNews) - National HealthCare Corp. (NHC) reported earnings for its first quarter that increased from last year

The company's bottom line totaled $26.21 million, or $1.69 per share. This compares with $11.72 million, or $0.76 per share, in last year's first quarter.

Excluding items, National HealthCare Corp. reported adjusted earnings of $15.05 million or $0.97 per share for the period.

The company's revenue for the quarter rose 10.2% to $297.18 million from $269.56 million last year.

