National HealthCare Corp. Reports Increase In Q2 Income

(RTTNews) - National HealthCare Corp. (NHC) reported earnings for its second quarter that increased from the same period last year

The company's bottom line came in at $16.28 million, or $1.06 per share. This compares with $3.20 million, or $0.21 per share, in last year's second quarter.

Excluding items, National HealthCare Corp. reported adjusted earnings of $13.66 million or $0.89 per share for the period.

The company's revenue for the quarter rose 4.1% to $282.58 million from $271.36 million last year.

