National HealthCare Corp. Q4 Income Rises

(RTTNews) - National HealthCare Corp. (NHC) released a profit for its fourth quarter that increased from last year

The company's bottom line totaled $28.41 million, or $1.83 per share. This compares with $6.35 million, or $0.41 per share, in last year's fourth quarter.

Excluding items, National HealthCare Corp. reported adjusted earnings of $15.96 million or $1.03 per share for the period.

The company's revenue for the quarter rose 13.7% to $300.91 million from $264.55 million last year.

National HealthCare Corp. earnings at a glance (GAAP) :

-Earnings (Q4): $28.41 Mln. vs. $6.35 Mln. last year. -EPS (Q4): $1.83 vs. $0.41 last year. -Revenue (Q4): $300.91 Mln vs. $264.55 Mln last year.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.