News & Insights

Markets
NHC

National HealthCare Corp. Q3 Earnings Summary

November 03, 2023 — 06:52 am EDT

Written by RTTNews.com for RTTNews ->

(RTTNews) - Below are the earnings highlights for National HealthCare Corp. (NHC):

Earnings: $10.388 million in Q3 vs. -$2.429 million in the same period last year. EPS: $0.68 in Q3 vs. -$0.16 in the same period last year. Excluding items, National HealthCare Corp. reported adjusted earnings of $13.250 million or $0.86 per share for the period.

Revenue: $288.485 million in Q3 vs. $270.843 million in the same period last year.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Tags

Markets
RTTNews
Founded in the late 1990s by Andrew Mariathasan in New York, with the goal of covering Wall Street for a new generation of investors, RTTNews has expanded steadily over the years to become a trusted provider of content for a wide array of subjects across several platforms. RTT's Financial Newswire is relied upon by some of the world's largest financial institutions, including banks, brokerages, trading platforms and financial exchanges.
More articles by this source ->

Stocks mentioned

NHC

More Related Articles

Info icon

This data feed is not available at this time.

Sign up for Smart Investing to get the latest news, strategies and tips to help you invest smarter.