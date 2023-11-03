National HealthCare Corp. Q3 Earnings Summary

(RTTNews) - Below are the earnings highlights for National HealthCare Corp. (NHC):

Earnings: $10.388 million in Q3 vs. -$2.429 million in the same period last year. EPS: $0.68 in Q3 vs. -$0.16 in the same period last year. Excluding items, National HealthCare Corp. reported adjusted earnings of $13.250 million or $0.86 per share for the period.

Revenue: $288.485 million in Q3 vs. $270.843 million in the same period last year.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.