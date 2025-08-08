National HealthCare Corp. Reveals Drop In Q2 Bottom Line

(RTTNews) - National HealthCare Corp. (NHC) revealed a profit for second quarter that Drops, from the same period last year

The company's bottom line came in at $23.722 million, or $1.52 per share. This compares with $26.844 million, or $1.73 per share, last year.

Excluding items, National HealthCare Corp. reported adjusted earnings of $25.710 million or $1.65 per share for the period.

The company's revenue for the period rose 24.7% to $374.910 million from $300.658 million last year.

National HealthCare Corp. earnings at a glance (GAAP) :

-Earnings: $23.722 Mln. vs. $26.844 Mln. last year. -EPS: $1.52 vs. $1.73 last year. -Revenue: $374.910 Mln vs. $300.658 Mln last year.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.