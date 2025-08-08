Markets
NHC

National HealthCare Corp. Reveals Drop In Q2 Bottom Line

August 08, 2025 — 07:17 am EDT

Written by RTTNews.com for RTTNews->

(RTTNews) - National HealthCare Corp. (NHC) revealed a profit for second quarter that Drops, from the same period last year

The company's bottom line came in at $23.722 million, or $1.52 per share. This compares with $26.844 million, or $1.73 per share, last year.

Excluding items, National HealthCare Corp. reported adjusted earnings of $25.710 million or $1.65 per share for the period.

The company's revenue for the period rose 24.7% to $374.910 million from $300.658 million last year.

National HealthCare Corp. earnings at a glance (GAAP) :

-Earnings: $23.722 Mln. vs. $26.844 Mln. last year. -EPS: $1.52 vs. $1.73 last year. -Revenue: $374.910 Mln vs. $300.658 Mln last year.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Tags

Markets
RTTNews
Founded in the late 1990s by Andrew Mariathasan in New York, with the goal of covering Wall Street for a new generation of investors, RTTNews has expanded steadily over the years to become a trusted provider of content for a wide array of subjects across several platforms. RTT's Financial Newswire is relied upon by some of the world's largest financial institutions, including banks, brokerages, trading platforms and financial exchanges.
More articles by this source->

Stocks mentioned

NHC

More Related Articles

Info icon

This data feed is not available at this time.

Data is currently not available

Sign up for the TradeTalks newsletter to receive your weekly dose of trading news, trends and education. Delivered Wednesdays.