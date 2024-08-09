National HealthCare Corp. Q2 Profit Advances

(RTTNews) - National HealthCare Corp. (NHC) released earnings for its second quarter that increased from the same period last year

The company's earnings came in at $26.84 million, or $1.73 per share. This compares with $16.28 million, or $1.06 per share, in last year's second quarter.

Excluding items, National HealthCare Corp. reported adjusted earnings of $15.61 million or $1.00 per share for the period.

The company's revenue for the quarter rose 6.4% to $300.66 million from $282.58 million last year.

National HealthCare Corp. earnings at a glance (GAAP) :

-Earnings (Q2): $26.84 Mln. vs. $16.28 Mln. last year. -EPS (Q2): $1.73 vs. $1.06 last year. -Revenue (Q2): $300.66 Mln vs. $282.58 Mln last year.

