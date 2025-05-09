National HealthCare Corp. Q1 Profit Rises

(RTTNews) - National HealthCare Corp. (NHC) released earnings for its first quarter that increased from last year

The company's bottom line totaled $32.21 million, or $2.07 per share. This compares with $26.21 million, or $1.69 per share, last year.

Excluding items, National HealthCare Corp. reported adjusted earnings of $24.84 million or $1.59 per share for the period.

The company's revenue for the period rose 25.7% to $373.70 million from $297.18 million last year.

National HealthCare Corp. earnings at a glance (GAAP) :

-Earnings: $32.21 Mln. vs. $26.21 Mln. last year. -EPS: $2.07 vs. $1.69 last year. -Revenue: $373.70 Mln vs. $297.18 Mln last year.

