News & Insights

Stocks

National Health Investors price target lowered to $91 from $92 at BofA

November 11, 2024 — 10:35 am EST

Written by TheFly for TipRanks ->

BofA lowered the firm’s price target on National Health Investors (NHI) to $91 from $92 and keeps a Buy rating on the shares. This was a mixed quarter for the company, with Andrew Adams stepping down from the board of directors as a positive and Senior Living Management notifying the company they no longer have the liquidity to sustain operations as a negative, the analyst tells investors. The key question is whether or not this is the last of the tenant issues.

Published first on TheFly – the ultimate source for real-time, market-moving breaking financial news. Try Now>>

See Insiders’ Hot Stocks on TipRanks >>

Read More on NHI:

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Tags

Stocks
TipRanks
TipRanks is the most comprehensive data set of sell side analysts and hedge fund managers. TipRanks' multi-award winning platform ranks financial experts based on measured performance and the accuracy of their predictions so investors know who to trust when making investment decisions.
More articles by this source ->

Stocks mentioned

NHI

More Related Articles

Info icon

This data feed is not available at this time.

Sign up for the TradeTalks newsletter to receive your weekly dose of trading news, trends and education. Delivered Wednesdays.