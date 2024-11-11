National Health Investors price target lowered to $91 from $92 at BofA

BofA lowered the firm’s price target on National Health Investors (NHI) to $91 from $92 and keeps a Buy rating on the shares. This was a mixed quarter for the company, with Andrew Adams stepping down from the board of directors as a positive and Senior Living Management notifying the company they no longer have the liquidity to sustain operations as a negative, the analyst tells investors. The key question is whether or not this is the last of the tenant issues.

