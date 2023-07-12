National Health Investors (NHI) Shares Cross Above 200 DMA

In trading on Wednesday, shares of National Health Investors, Inc. (Symbol: NHI) crossed above their 200 day moving average of $53.74, changing hands as high as $54.37 per share. National Health Investors, Inc. shares are currently trading up about 1.8% on the day. The chart below shows the one year performance of NHI shares, versus its 200 day moving average:

Looking at the chart above, NHI's low point in its 52 week range is $47.54 per share, with $67.16 as the 52 week high point — that compares with a last trade of $54.26.

