National Health Investors (NHI) Declares $0.90 Dividend

National Health Investors said on February 20, 2024 that its board of directors declared a regular quarterly dividend of $0.90 per share ($3.60 annualized). Previously, the company paid $0.90 per share.

Shares must be purchased before the ex-div date of March 27, 2024 to qualify for the dividend. Shareholders of record as of March 28, 2024 will receive the payment on May 3, 2024.

At the current share price of $57.76 / share, the stock's dividend yield is 6.23%.

Looking back five years and taking a sample every week, the average dividend yield has been 6.37%, the lowest has been 4.64%, and the highest has been 11.40%. The standard deviation of yields is 0.96 (n=234).

The current dividend yield is 0.15 standard deviations below the historical average.

Additionally, the company's dividend payout ratio is 1.15. The payout ratio tells us how much of a company's income is paid out in dividends. A payout ratio of one (1.0) means 100% of the company's income is paid in a dividend. A payout ratio greater than one means the company is dipping into savings in order to maintain its dividend - not a healthy situation. Companies with few growth prospects are expected to pay out most of their income in dividends, which typically means a payout ratio between 0.5 and 1.0. Companies with good growth prospects are expected to retain some earnings in order to invest in those growth prospects, which translates to a payout ratio of zero to 0.5.

Read the Ultimate Guide to Dividend Harvesting.

The company's 3-Year dividend growth rate is -0.18%.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 431 funds or institutions reporting positions in National Health Investors. This is a decrease of 2 owner(s) or 0.46% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to NHI is 0.15%, an increase of 1.80%. Total shares owned by institutions increased in the last three months by 1.49% to 30,494K shares. The put/call ratio of NHI is 0.62, indicating a bullish outlook.

Analyst Price Forecast Suggests 2.17% Upside

As of February 23, 2024, the average one-year price target for National Health Investors is 59.01. The forecasts range from a low of 54.54 to a high of $72.45. The average price target represents an increase of 2.17% from its latest reported closing price of 57.76.

See our leaderboard of companies with the largest price target upside.

The projected annual revenue for National Health Investors is 330MM, an increase of 3.08%. The projected annual non-GAAP EPS is 2.97.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

Principal Financial Group holds 1,871K shares representing 4.31% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 1,724K shares, representing an increase of 7.84%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in NHI by 42.22% over the last quarter.

VGSIX - Vanguard Real Estate Index Fund Investor Shares holds 1,790K shares representing 4.12% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 1,828K shares, representing a decrease of 2.12%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in NHI by 5.97% over the last quarter.

VTSMX - Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund Investor Shares holds 1,284K shares representing 2.96% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 1,283K shares, representing an increase of 0.10%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in NHI by 1.80% over the last quarter.

Macquarie Group holds 1,156K shares representing 2.66% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 1,048K shares, representing an increase of 9.34%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in NHI by 16.80% over the last quarter.

NAESX - Vanguard Small-Cap Index Fund Investor Shares holds 1,062K shares representing 2.45% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 1,064K shares, representing a decrease of 0.18%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in NHI by 2.54% over the last quarter.

National Health Investors Background Information

(This description is provided by the company.)

Incorporated in 1991, National Health Investors, Inc. is a real estate investment trust specializing in sale-leaseback, joint-venture, mortgage and mezzanine financing of need-driven and discretionary senior housing and medical investments. NHI's portfolio consists of independent, assisted and memory care communities, entrance-fee retirement communities, skilled nursing facilities, medical office buildings and specialty hospitals.

Additional reading:

Fintel is one of the most comprehensive investing research platforms available to individual investors, traders, financial advisors, and small hedge funds.

Our data covers the world, and includes fundamentals, analyst reports, ownership data and fund sentiment, options sentiment, insider trading, options flow, unusual options trades, and much more. Additionally, our exclusive stock picks are powered by advanced, backtested quantitative models for improved profits.

Click to Learn More

This story originally appeared on Fintel.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.