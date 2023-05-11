National Health Investors (NHI) Declares $0.90 Dividend

National Health Investors said on May 9, 2023 that its board of directors declared a regular quarterly dividend of $0.90 per share ($3.60 annualized). Previously, the company paid $0.90 per share.

Shares must be purchased before the ex-div date of June 29, 2023 to qualify for the dividend. Shareholders of record as of June 30, 2023 will receive the payment on August 4, 2023.

At the current share price of $53.30 / share, the stock's dividend yield is 6.75%.

Looking back five years and taking a sample every week, the average dividend yield has been 6.14%, the lowest has been 4.64%, and the highest has been 11.40%. The standard deviation of yields is 1.00 (n=237).

The current dividend yield is 0.62 standard deviations above the historical average.

Additionally, the company's dividend payout ratio is 1.69. The payout ratio tells us how much of a company's income is paid out in dividends. A payout ratio of one (1.0) means 100% of the company's income is paid in a dividend. A payout ratio greater than one means the company is dipping into savings in order to maintain its dividend - not a healthy situation. Companies with few growth prospects are expected to pay out most of their income in dividends, which typically means a payout ratio between 0.5 and 1.0. Companies with good growth prospects are expected to retain some earnings in order to invest in those growth prospects, which translates to a payout ratio of zero to 0.5.

The company's 3-Year dividend growth rate is -0.14%.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 466 funds or institutions reporting positions in National Health Investors. This is an increase of 9 owner(s) or 1.97% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to NHI is 0.14%, a decrease of 9.51%. Total shares owned by institutions increased in the last three months by 2.61% to 30,597K shares. The put/call ratio of NHI is 0.65, indicating a bullish outlook.

Analyst Price Forecast Suggests 5.64% Upside

As of May 11, 2023, the average one-year price target for National Health Investors is 56.30. The forecasts range from a low of 50.50 to a high of $63.00. The average price target represents an increase of 5.64% from its latest reported closing price of 53.30.

The projected annual revenue for National Health Investors is 321MM, an increase of 10.71%. The projected annual non-GAAP EPS is 2.98.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

VGSIX - Vanguard Real Estate Index Fund Investor Shares holds 1,991K shares representing 4.59% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 2,078K shares, representing a decrease of 4.35%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in NHI by 8.93% over the last quarter.

VTSMX - Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund Investor Shares holds 1,244K shares representing 2.87% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 1,268K shares, representing a decrease of 1.91%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in NHI by 16.29% over the last quarter.

Macquarie Group holds 1,118K shares representing 2.58% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 1,324K shares, representing a decrease of 18.43%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in NHI by 72.96% over the last quarter.

Principal Financial Group holds 1,082K shares representing 2.49% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 0K shares, representing an increase of 100.00%.

NAESX - Vanguard Small-Cap Index Fund Investor Shares holds 1,062K shares representing 2.45% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 1,077K shares, representing a decrease of 1.46%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in NHI by 15.71% over the last quarter.

National Health Investors Background Information

(This description is provided by the company.)

Incorporated in 1991, National Health Investors, Inc. is a real estate investment trust specializing in sale-leaseback, joint-venture, mortgage and mezzanine financing of need-driven and discretionary senior housing and medical investments. NHI's portfolio consists of independent, assisted and memory care communities, entrance-fee retirement communities, skilled nursing facilities, medical office buildings and specialty hospitals.

