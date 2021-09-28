National Health Investors, Inc. (NHI) Ex-Dividend Date Scheduled for September 29, 2021

National Health Investors, Inc. (NHI) will begin trading ex-dividend on September 29, 2021. A cash dividend payment of $0.9 per share is scheduled to be paid on November 05, 2021. Shareholders who purchased NHI prior to the ex-dividend date are eligible for the cash dividend payment. This represents an -18.33% decrease from prior dividend payment. At the current stock price of $55.34, the dividend yield is 6.51%.

The previous trading day's last sale of NHI was $55.34, representing a -29.56% decrease from the 52 week high of $78.56 and a 3.05% increase over the 52 week low of $53.70.

NHI is a part of the Consumer Services sector, which includes companies such as Prologis, Inc. (PLD) and Crown Castle International Corporation (CCI). NHI's current earnings per share, an indicator of a company's profitability, is $3.41. Zacks Investment Research reports NHI's forecasted earnings growth in 2021 as -10.18%, compared to an industry average of 2.8%.

For more information on the declaration, record and payment dates, visit the nhi Dividend History page. Our Dividend Calendar has the full list of stocks that have an ex-dividend today.

