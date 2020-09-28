National Health Investors, Inc. (NHI) Ex-Dividend Date Scheduled for September 29, 2020

National Health Investors, Inc. (NHI) will begin trading ex-dividend on September 29, 2020. A cash dividend payment of $1.102 per share is scheduled to be paid on November 06, 2020. Shareholders who purchased NHI prior to the ex-dividend date are eligible for the cash dividend payment. This marks the 3rd quarter that NHI has paid the same dividend. At the current stock price of $59.75, the dividend yield is 7.38%.

The previous trading day's last sale of NHI was $59.75, representing a -34.43% decrease from the 52 week high of $91.12 and a 90.47% increase over the 52 week low of $31.37.

NHI is a part of the Consumer Services sector, which includes companies such as American Tower Corporation (REIT) (AMT) and Prologis, Inc. (PLD). NHI's current earnings per share, an indicator of a company's profitability, is $4.28. Zacks Investment Research reports NHI's forecasted earnings growth in 2020 as 2.55%, compared to an industry average of -3.1%.

For more information on the declaration, record and payment dates, visit the NHI Dividend History page. Our Dividend Calendar has the full list of stocks that have an ex-dividend today.

