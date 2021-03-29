National Health Investors, Inc. (NHI) Ex-Dividend Date Scheduled for March 30, 2021

National Health Investors, Inc. (NHI) will begin trading ex-dividend on March 30, 2021. A cash dividend payment of $1.102 per share is scheduled to be paid on May 07, 2021. Shareholders who purchased NHI prior to the ex-dividend date are eligible for the cash dividend payment. This marks the 5th quarter that NHI has paid the same dividend.

The previous trading day's last sale of NHI was $76.13, representing a -3.09% decrease from the 52 week high of $78.56 and a 107.95% increase over the 52 week low of $36.61.

NHI is a part of the Consumer Services sector, which includes companies such as AGNC Investment Corp. (AGNCP) and AGNC Investment Corp. (AGNCO). NHI's current earnings per share, an indicator of a company's profitability, is $4.14. Zacks Investment Research reports NHI's forecasted earnings growth in 2021 as -1.01%, compared to an industry average of 5.3%.

For more information on the declaration, record and payment dates, visit the NHI Dividend History page. Our Dividend Calendar has the full list of stocks that have an ex-dividend today.

Interested in gaining exposure to NHI through an Exchange Traded Fund [ETF]?

The following ETF(s) have NHI as a top-10 holding:

Invesco KBW Premium Yield Equity REIT ETF (KBWY)

Global X SuperDividend REIT ETF (SRET)

Multi-Asset Diversified Income Index Fund (MDIV).

The top-performing ETF of this group is KBWY with an increase of 38.21% over the last 100 days. It also has the highest percent weighting of NHI at 3.56%.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.