National Health Investors, Inc. (NHI) Ex-Dividend Date Scheduled for June 29, 2021

National Health Investors, Inc. (NHI) will begin trading ex-dividend on June 29, 2021. A cash dividend payment of $0.9 per share is scheduled to be paid on August 06, 2021. Shareholders who purchased NHI prior to the ex-dividend date are eligible for the cash dividend payment. This represents an -18.33% decrease from the prior dividend payment. At the current stock price of $69.21, the dividend yield is 5.2%.

The previous trading day's last sale of NHI was $69.21, representing a -11.9% decrease from the 52 week high of $78.56 and a 28.88% increase over the 52 week low of $53.70.

NHI is a part of the Consumer Services sector, which includes companies such as Prologis, Inc. (PLD) and Crown Castle International Corporation (CCI). NHI's current earnings per share, an indicator of a company's profitability, is $3.55. Zacks Investment Research reports NHI's forecasted earnings growth in 2021 as -8.48%, compared to an industry average of 1.1%.

For more information on the declaration, record and payment dates, visit the NHI Dividend History page. Our Dividend Calendar has the full list of stocks that have an ex-dividend today.

Interested in gaining exposure to NHI through an Exchange Traded Fund [ETF]?

The following ETF(s) have NHI as a top-10 holding:

Invesco KBW Premium Yield Equity REIT ETF (NHI)

ALPS ETF Trust ALPS REIT Dividend Dogs ETF (NHI).

The top-performing ETF of this group is RDOG with an increase of 17.08% over the last 100 days. KBWY has the highest percent weighting of NHI at 4.1%.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.