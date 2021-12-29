National Health Investors, Inc. (NHI) Ex-Dividend Date Scheduled for December 30, 2021

National Health Investors, Inc. (NHI) will begin trading ex-dividend on December 30, 2021. A cash dividend payment of $0.9 per share is scheduled to be paid on January 31, 2022. Shareholders who purchased NHI prior to the ex-dividend date are eligible for the cash dividend payment. This marks the 3rd quarter that NHI has paid the same dividend. At the current stock price of $57.42, the dividend yield is 6.27%.

The previous trading day's last sale of NHI was $57.42, representing a -26.91% decrease from the 52 week high of $78.56 and a 12.85% increase over the 52 week low of $50.88.

NHI is a part of the Consumer Services sector, which includes companies such as Prologis, Inc. (PLD) and Crown Castle International Corporation (CCI). NHI's current earnings per share, an indicator of a company's profitability, is $3.13. Zacks Investment Research reports NHI's forecasted earnings growth in 2021 as -17.95%, compared to an industry average of 3.1%.

For more information on the declaration, record and payment dates, visit the nhi Dividend History page.

Interested in gaining exposure to NHI through an Exchange Traded Fund [ETF]?

The following ETF(s) have NHI as a top-10 holding:

Invesco KBW Premium Yield Equity REIT ETF (KBWY).

The top-performing ETF of this group is KBWY with an increase of 5.59% over the last 100 days. It also has the highest percent weighting of NHI at 3.89%.

