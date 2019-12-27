National Health Investors, Inc. (NHI) Ex-Dividend Date Scheduled for December 30, 2019

National Health Investors, Inc. (NHI) will begin trading ex-dividend on December 30, 2019. A cash dividend payment of $1.05 per share is scheduled to be paid on January 31, 2020. Shareholders who purchased NHI prior to the ex-dividend date are eligible for the cash dividend payment. This marks the 4th quarter that NHI has paid the same dividend. At the current stock price of $81.25, the dividend yield is 5.17%.

The previous trading day's last sale of NHI was $81.25, representing a -6.11% decrease from the 52 week high of $86.54 and a 10.77% increase over the 52 week low of $73.35.

NHI is a part of the Consumer Services sector, which includes companies such as American Tower Corporation (REIT) (AMT) and Crown Castle International Corporation (CCI). NHI's current earnings per share, an indicator of a company's profitability, is $3.59. Zacks Investment Research reports NHI's forecasted earnings growth in 2019 as .41%, compared to an industry average of -1.2%.

For more information on the declaration, record and payment dates, visit the NHI Dividend History page. Our Dividend Calendar has the full list of stocks that have an ex-dividend today.

Interested in gaining exposure to NHI through an Exchange Traded Fund [ETF]?

The following ETF(s) have NHI as a top-10 holding:

The Long-Term Care ETF (OLD).

The top-performing ETF of this group is OLD with an increase of 3.67% over the last 100 days. It also has the highest percent weighting of NHI at 3.45%.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.