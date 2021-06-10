Markets
National Grid's $11 bln WPD deal draws UK competition watchdog's scrutiny

Credit: REUTERS/Phil Noble

UK's competition regulator said on Thursday it has served an initial enforcement order relating to National Grid's proposed $11 billion purchase of England's largest electricity distribution business WPD from U.S.-based PPL.

The Competition and Markets Authority (CMA) said the text of the order will be published on its website.

