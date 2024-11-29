National Grid Updates Voting Rights and Executive Share Purchases

National Grid Transco (NGG) has released an update.

National Grid plc has reported an update on its voting rights, revealing that it holds 4.89 billion shares with voting capabilities as of October 31, 2024, a key metric for shareholder notifications under FCA rules. Additionally, key executives, including the Chief Financial Officer and Chief Executive, have participated in monthly security purchases under the Share Incentive Plan, reflecting ongoing managerial confidence in the company’s performance.

