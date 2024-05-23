National Grid Unveils £60 Billion Investment Plan

National Grid Transco (NGG) has released an update.

National Grid PLC announced a major investment increase as part of its Full Year results, with plans to invest £60 billion over five years to March 2029, aimed at doubling its past investment levels and contributing to the energy transition in the UK and US. The company is also conducting a £7 billion equity raise and plans to sell its Grain LNG and National Grid Renewables businesses as part of a strategic shift to focus on networks. This investment is expected to drive annual asset growth of around 10%, create over 60,000 jobs, and significantly contribute to the decarbonisation of energy systems.

For further insights into NGG stock, check out TipRanks’ Stock Analysis page.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.