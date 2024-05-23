News & Insights

National Grid Unveils £60 Billion Investment Plan

May 23, 2024 — 07:02 am EDT

National Grid Transco (NGG) has released an update.

National Grid PLC announced a major investment increase as part of its Full Year results, with plans to invest £60 billion over five years to March 2029, aimed at doubling its past investment levels and contributing to the energy transition in the UK and US. The company is also conducting a £7 billion equity raise and plans to sell its Grain LNG and National Grid Renewables businesses as part of a strategic shift to focus on networks. This investment is expected to drive annual asset growth of around 10%, create over 60,000 jobs, and significantly contribute to the decarbonisation of energy systems.

