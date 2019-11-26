National Grid Transco, PLC (NGG) Ex-Dividend Date Scheduled for November 27, 2019

National Grid Transco, PLC (NGG) will begin trading ex-dividend on November 27, 2019. A cash dividend payment of $1.057 per share is scheduled to be paid on January 15, 2020. Shareholders who purchased NGG prior to the ex-dividend date are eligible for the cash dividend payment. This represents an -47.31% decrease from the prior dividend payment.

The previous trading day's last sale of NGG was $58.94, representing a -0.94% decrease from the 52 week high of $59.50 and a 27.14% increase over the 52 week low of $46.36.

NGG is a part of the Public Utilities sector, which includes companies such as Enbridge Inc (ENB) and Enterprise Products Partners L.P. (EPD). Zacks Investment Research reports NGG's forecasted earnings growth in 2020 as -2.48%, compared to an industry average of 3.3%.

For more information on the declaration, record and payment dates, visit the NGG Dividend History page. Our Dividend Calendar has the full list of stocks that have an ex-dividend today.

Interested in gaining exposure to NGG through an Exchange Traded Fund [ETF]?

The following ETF(s) have NGG as a top-10 holding:

Invesco International Dividend Achievers ETF (PID).

The top-performing ETF of this group is PID with an increase of 0.49% over the last 100 days. It also has the highest percent weighting of NGG at 2.9%.

