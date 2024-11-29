National Grid Shares See UBS Stake Reduction

National Grid Transco (NGG) has released an update.

UBS Group AG has notified National Grid that its trading book holdings in the company have dropped below 5%, exempting it from further reporting obligations. This change could influence investor perceptions and market dynamics for National Grid shares. Such movements are crucial for those tracking stock trends and corporate holdings.

