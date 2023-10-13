National Grid Series Preferred Stock Shares Cross 4.5% Yield Mark

In trading on Friday, shares of National Grid plc's 3.60% Series Preferred Stock (Symbol: NMK.PRB) were yielding above the 4.5% mark based on its quarterly dividend (annualized to $3.60), with shares changing hands as low as $79.01 on the day. This compares to an average yield of 6.97% in the "Utilities" preferred stock category, according to Preferred Stock Channel. As of last close, NMK.PRB was trading at a 14.00% discount to its liquidation preference amount, versus the average discount of 20.68% in the "Utilities" category.
The chart below shows the one year performance of NMK.PRB shares, versus NGG:
Below is a dividend history chart for NMK.PRB, showing historical dividend payments on National Grid plc's 3.60% Series Preferred Stock:
In Friday trading, National Grid plc's 3.60% Series Preferred Stock (Symbol: NMK.PRB) is currently down about 8.1% on the day, while the common shares (Symbol: NGG) are up about 1.3%.
Also see: Top Stocks Held By Chase Coleman
CORR Average Annual Return
Funds Holding VRPX
The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.