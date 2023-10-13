News & Insights

National Grid Series Preferred Stock Shares Cross 4.5% Yield Mark

October 13, 2023 — 02:06 pm EDT

In trading on Friday, shares of National Grid plc's 3.60% Series Preferred Stock (Symbol: NMK.PRB) were yielding above the 4.5% mark based on its quarterly dividend (annualized to $3.60), with shares changing hands as low as $79.01 on the day. This compares to an average yield of 6.97% in the "Utilities" preferred stock category, according to Preferred Stock Channel. As of last close, NMK.PRB was trading at a 14.00% discount to its liquidation preference amount, versus the average discount of 20.68% in the "Utilities" category.

The chart below shows the one year performance of NMK.PRB shares, versus NGG:

Below is a dividend history chart for NMK.PRB, showing historical dividend payments on National Grid plc's 3.60% Series Preferred Stock:

In Friday trading, National Grid plc's 3.60% Series Preferred Stock (Symbol: NMK.PRB) is currently down about 8.1% on the day, while the common shares (Symbol: NGG) are up about 1.3%.

